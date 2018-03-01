Ben Somerford







The Kookaburras’ pool opponents and schedule for their Men’s Hockey World Cup title defence has today been confirmed with the side to play England, Ireland and China in Pool B.





The pools and schedule for the 16-team 2018 Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup which will take place in Bhubaneswar, India, from November 28 to December 16 were officially released by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Wednesday evening (AEDT).



The world number one Kookaburras are the reigning back-to-back World Cup champions, having triumphed in The Hague in 2014 with a memorable 6-1 win over hosts Netherlands in the final, as well as lifting the 2010 World Cup in India.



Australia’s first game at this year’s event will be against Ireland (10th world ranking) on November 30, followed by England (seventh) on December 4 and China (17th) on December 7.



The quarter-finals will take place on December 12-13, the semi-finals on December 15, with the final on Sunday December 16.



The Kookaburras, who are three-time World Cup winners, will get a look at both Ireland and England next week when they compete at the Azlan Shah Cup.



The 16 national men's teams qualified for the event now know who they will face in next year's pinnacle event.



For those who can't make it to the venue, this event will be broadcast to millions across the world in over 100 countries through FIH's global broadcaster partners.



2018 Men’s World Cup pools

Pool A: Argentina (2), Spain (8), New Zealand (9), France (18)

Pool B: Australia (1), England (7), Ireland (10), China (17)

Pool C: Belgium (3), India (6), Canada (11), South Africa (15)

Pool D: Netherlands (4), Germany (5), Malaysia (12), Pakistan (13)



Hockey Australia media release