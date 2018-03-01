Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Zoppo 2017 banner

Kookaburras’ Draw For World Cup Defence Confirmed

Published on Thursday, 01 March 2018 10:00 | Hits: 83
View Comments

Ben Somerford



The Kookaburras’ pool opponents and schedule for their Men’s Hockey World Cup title defence has today been confirmed with the side to play England, Ireland and China in Pool B.



The pools and schedule for the 16-team 2018 Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup which will take place in Bhubaneswar, India, from November 28 to December 16 were officially released by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Wednesday evening (AEDT).

The world number one Kookaburras are the reigning back-to-back World Cup champions, having triumphed in The Hague in 2014 with a memorable 6-1 win over hosts Netherlands in the final, as well as lifting the 2010 World Cup in India.

Australia’s first game at this year’s event will be against Ireland (10th world ranking) on November 30, followed by England (seventh) on December 4 and China (17th) on December 7.

The quarter-finals will take place on December 12-13, the semi-finals on December 15, with the final on Sunday December 16.

The Kookaburras, who are three-time World Cup winners, will get a look at both Ireland and England next week when they compete at the Azlan Shah Cup.

The 16 national men's teams qualified for the event now know who they will face in next year's pinnacle event.

For those who can't make it to the venue, this event will be broadcast to millions across the world in over 100 countries through FIH's global broadcaster partners.

Keep up to date with all the latest news about this event via the official website and through FIH social media channels - Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat. #HWC2018

2018 Men’s World Cup pools
Pool A: Argentina (2), Spain (8), New Zealand (9), France (18)
Pool B: Australia (1), England (7), Ireland (10), China (17)
Pool C: Belgium (3), India (6), Canada (11), South Africa (15)
Pool D: Netherlands (4), Germany (5), Malaysia (12), Pakistan (13)

Hockey Australia media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.