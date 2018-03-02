Ben Somerford







It’s fitting that goalkeeper Rachael Lynch is one of the most capped current Hockeyroos as she’s a person who wears many hats. But she’s not alone among the squad.





Lynch, 31, may be an Olympian but she’s also a nurse at Fiona Stanley Hospital in Perth, is about to launch her own goalkeeper coaching business and is heavily involved with charity ‘R U OK?’ It’s a busy life but one which Lynch says gets the best out of her.



“It gives you great perspective, so when you turn up to training and games you’re more aware and not putting all your eggs in one basket,” Lynch says. “With selection, I’ve seen it really makes a difference.”



Originally from Warrandyte in Melbourne’s north east, Lynch first played for Australia in 2006 but only made her Olympics debut in Rio in 2016 having missed out on the previous two games. She says those two Olympic years were when she didn’t get the balance right, reiterating to her how important outside influences are to achieving performance.



“The two Olympic years when we were told not to work, they were my two worst years of my career, because I didn’t want to think about hockey all day,” Lynch reflects.



“I like to go home and think about other people and other things, because it’s stressful what we do and it’s nice to be able to switch off.



“It’s not for everyone. If you get the balance wrong, you turn up for training fatigued, tired or drained, so it’s about getting that right and that’s different for everyone.



“It’s something I’ve always been passionate about it. If you’ve got other stuff going on, it doesn’t put as much pressure on the hockey.”







Lynch initially worked full-time in nursing when she first relocated from Melbourne to Perth, but slowly reduced the workload down from 10 days per fortnight to seven, five, three and now two. She’s passionate about all her endeavours outside hockey.



“I absolutely love it. I look forward to going,” Lynch says about her work at Fiona Stanley Hospital.



“I’ve got a good crew who I work with there. My boss is amazing. She’s very understanding and she’s the only reason I’ve got a job. They accommodate my every changing schedule and all the trips away.



“I love doing a bit of charity work. The R U OK? stuff is something I really love. It’s not a job but rather something I do when I can.



“I do a bit of goalkeeper coaching too and I love it. There’s not enough goalie coaches around.



“A lot of kids don’t have a coach or they don’t feel a part of the team. The lack of coaching and support means a lot of goalies won’t keep doing it, as it’s not fun. I had a lot of support coming through and I want to try to give that back to them.”



Lynch, who is one of the senior members of the current squad, admits she’s lucky to have found her passions in life, but says the environment within the Hockeyroos set-up encourages and enables it.



“It’s very personal. If you want to do other things, you’ve got to have that motivation first,” Lynch says.



“It might seem easier to just do hockey but if you’re in this for 10 years you’re going to get down the track and realise your resume is empty.



“That’s my biggest thing, it’s fine to come over for a year and enjoy yourself, go for coffees, watch Netflix and all that but it’s not sustainable. It’s not a good idea long term.







“It’s about encouraging people to try things, whether it’s a volunteer shift once a week or once a fortnight or trying to get a job, a few shifts, or studying.



“There’s people to guide them. When you first come over you don’t know. It’s a bit of trial and error.



“The biggest thing from our programme is we support people trying it. If we’re discouraging, people won’t do anything else, because it’s easier not to.”



Lynch has been in outstanding form in recent months and looms as a key figure ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, where the side will aim for a fourth straight gold medal and she’ll be chasing her third after glory in Delhi 2010 and Glasgow 2014.



“I feel like I’m in a good place,” she says. “It takes a long time and a bit of experience. In our position it’s about being relaxed and trusting yourself.



“If you’re tense and wound up you can’t do your job. I need to get myself in a place where I’m nice and calm and happy, that’s where I play my best hockey.”



She insists, she’s not alone with this approach: “There’s more to our group than just the hockey player you see.



“There’s a lot of misconceptions around elite athletes, not necessarily in a bad way, but we go and do a lot of other things in the community and work hard to not only earn a living but also to help us perform on the field to achieve our goals.”







Hockey Australia media release