

Powerful: Narinder Kaur (right) is one of the three former Indian players in Blue Warriors team. — M. AZHAR ARIF / The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: Former Indian captain Ritu Rani enjoys playing hockey for Blue Warriors in the Malaysian Women’s League as there is no competitive hockey league for women in India.





Ritu, who has represented India 244 times in the last 11 years, said the Malaysian Hockey Confede­ration (MHF) should be congratulated for introducing the women’s league in 2015.



“In India a lot of money is invested for the men’s Hockey India League (HIL), which is the richest league in the world. Top players from all over the world have played in the HIL.



“But sadly no women’s league was ever introduced in India although there are many talented and potential players in my country,” said the 26-year-old Haryana woman.



Ritu wants her Blue Warriors, who have qualified for their third consecutive final, to win the Vivian May Soars Cup.



They face league champions PKS Universiti Tenaga Nasional (Uniten)-KPT today at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



The Star of Malaysia