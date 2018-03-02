KUALA LUMPUR: PKS-UniTen-KPT wil be gunning for a double on Friday, when they face Blue Warriors in the Vivian May Soars Cup.





UniTen had won the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) League title earlier, and coach Lailin Abu Hassan said they are ready for their second title.



However, Lailin knows it will not be easy as both the teams ended their League campaign on 30 points, and UniTen only grabbed the League title on goals' scored.



Both the teams also drew 1-1 and then 2-2 in the two-leg League, indicating that the final will be an explosive one.



"Yes, we did set a target of winning two titles this season. We have achieved one, and I have told my players to double their efforts to claim the other title as well," said Lailin, a former national player.



"Blue Warriors have a never-say-die attitude which I witnessed in their semi-finals (against Terengganu Ladies Hockey Team)."



In the semis, Blue Warriots beat THT 1-0, while UniTen hammered KL Wipers 11-2.



"I have spoken to my players to keep their feet on the ground, and forget about the big semi-finals win. This is because in a final, the team with desire and not history wins the title."



FRIDAY: Vivian May Soars Cup Final -- PKS Uniten-KPT v Blue Warriors (National Stadium, Pitch II 6.30pm).



Third-Fourth: KL Wipers v TLHT (National Stadium, Pitch II 4pm).



