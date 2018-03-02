

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



The EHL KO16 matches on Friday, March 30 at HC Rotterdam will now take place 30 minutes later than originally scheduled.





The change is has been made for broadcast reasons in conjunction with our Belgian partners, Eleven Sports.



The change has a knock-on effect on the marquee battle between SV Kampong – champions in 2016 – and current holders Rot-Weiss Köln will be played at 20.00h. It promises to be a classic battle with the two clubs meeting for a third successive year in the KO16 with the winner in the last two years going on to win the Alain Danet Trophy.



Real Club de Polo and England’s Holcombe will now face off at 13.15h CET in their battle to reach the KO8.



Saturday, March 31’s schedule and the KO8 phase of the competition currently remain as originally scheduled with a series of mouth-watering games on the agenda.



The Rotterdam hosts face German champions Mannheimer HC at 16.00h CET while EHL royalty KHC Dragons and HC Bloemendaal meet that evening at 18.15h CET.



EHL 2017-2018 KO16 and KO8 match schedule

30 March-2 April 2018 at HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)



Friday 30 March

M1 13.15h KO16: Holcombe HC vs Real Club de Polo

M2 15.30h KO16: Royal Herakles HC vs Atlètic Terrassa HC

M3 17.45h KO16: Royal Racing Club de Bruxelles vs Dinamo Kazan

M4 20.00h KO16: SV Kampong vs KTHC Rot Weiss Köln



Saturday 31 March

M5 11.30h KO16: Saint Germain HC vs Three Rock Rovers

M6 13.45h KO16: RC de France vs HTC Uhlenhorst Mülheim

M7 16.00h KO16: HC Rotterdam vs Mannheimer HC

M8 18.15h KO16: KHC Dragons vs HC Bloemendaal



Sunday 1 April

M9 10.30h KO8 ranking match – Loser M1 vs Loser M2

M10 12.45h KO8 ranking match – Loser M4 vs Loser M3

M11 15.00h KO8: Winner M4 vs Winner M3

M12 17.15h KO8: Winner M1 vs Winner M2



Monday 2 April

M13 09.15h KO8 ranking match – Loser M8 vs Loser M5

M14 11.30h KO8 ranking match – Loser M6 vs Loser M7

M15 13.45h KO8: Winner M8 vs Winner M5

M16 16.00h KO8: Winner M6 vs Winner M7



Note: Match times and schedule subject to change due to the requirements of television or other factors as determined by EHL.



Euro Hockey League media release