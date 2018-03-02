Tshepiso Mametela





New South Africa men's hockey team head coach, Mark Hopkins.



GREENSIDE – Mark Hopkins, who took over from former SA men’s team hockey coach, Fabien Gregory, looks to raise the team’s international profile.





In the run-up to the 2018 Men’s Hockey World Cup in India later this year, the South Africa men’s hockey team has welcomed new coach, Mark Hopkins.



Hopkins was named the new head coach following the resignation of Fabian Gregory, who, having coached the beleaguered men’s side from 2014, stepped down after the Federation of International Hockey Federation (FIH) World League Semi-Finals in South Africa in July last year.



In his more than two years in charge, Gregory led the men’s side to the FIH Hockey World Cup in 2014 where South Africa finished 11th, before finishing in fifth place at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Scotland.



Hopkins said of his new appointment, “After the previous coach resigned, I just felt it was a good opportunity and the right time to put my name in the ring and see what happens in terms of trying out a few things… and hopefully work for these athletes in terms of the goals that they want to achieve.”



Among the challenges that lay ahead, Hopkins said the current process of player selection presented an overall challenge for the team, particularly for players based far away.



“I think that the challenge still with the national programme is that players are chosen, not only in different provinces but different countries,” explained Hopkins.



“There’s a big challenge when you have players playing their hockey in Europe. In my new role, however, I have to ensure that the athletes know exactly what’s expected [of them] and trying to build a brand of hockey that’s leveraged on that strength while ensuring an endurable brand for them to play and for the spectators to watch.”



Hopkins added that although he wouldn’t enjoy seamless access to players for the national team as much as he would at club level, he would embrace his new role with a clear plan and a forward-thinking mentality. “Maximising the time available and also working out alternative ways of staying in touch with players, even though I won’t see them as often, will be important.”



The 2018 Men’s Hockey World Cup takes place from 28 November to 16 December.



