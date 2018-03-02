By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia have been drawn in a tough group for the 14th edition of the men’s hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India, from Nov 28-Dec 16.





They will have to contend with European title holders and three-time world champions Holland, ranked fourth in the world, two-time champions Germany (5th) and four-time winners Pakistan (13th) in Pool D.



India as hosts were joined by 15 others teams who qualified through last year’s Hockey World League Semi-Finals competitions in London and Johannesburg or by being crowned as continental champions.



National chief coach Stephen van Huizen admitted it was a tough draw and would be a challenge for Malaysia.



He said the format of the World Cup is different this time as the four group champions would qualify for the quarter-finals.



“Teams that finished second and third in the group also have a chance to qualify for the quarter-finals and they will play a crossover match with teams from the other groups.



“So, we have a second chance to reach the last eight. If we want to finish in the top eight, we have to win at least one match in the group to finish third in our group to compete in the crossover match.



“The challenge is that we have to play an extra match,” said Stephen, whose first assignment this year is the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, which begins in Ipoh tomorrow.



Malaysia’s best ever achievement in the World Cup was finishing fourth when it was hosted in Kuala Lumpur in 1975.



The 16 teams have been split into four pools of four, with Rio 2016 Olympic champions Argentina (current FIH World Ranking: 2) competing in Pool A alongside New Zealand (9th ranked), Spain (8th) and France (18th), while reigning world champions Australia (world no. 1) take on England (7th), Ireland (10th) and China (17th) in Pool B.



Rio 2016 Olympic silver medallists Belgium (3rd ranked) will compete in Pool C alongside home favourites and 1975 world champions India (6th), Canada (11th) and African continental champions South Africa (15th).



Malaysia last featured in the World Cup in The Hague, Holland in 2014 and they finished last among 12 teams. It was their worst ever performance as Malaysia lost all the six matches.



The Star of Malaysia