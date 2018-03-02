India plays Argentina on Saturday in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup





Clear idea: Sjoerd Marijne stressed on the need to respect every opponent and feels world rankings don’t matter in a World Cup.



Handed a relatively easy draw in the World Cup, the Indian men’s hockey team head coach Sjoerd Marijne emphasised on the importance of winning every single match and not be complacent about the opponents. The host has been clubbed with Belgium, Canada and South Africa.





“It is the World Cup and every team will come with the intention of winning. We need to respect every opponent,” said Marijne.



The Indian team is here for the 27th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup where it plays Argentina on Saturday. While the focus is on performing well, Marijne said his team will need to peak in every major tournament this year.



“There are many more tournaments this year where the team will need bring out the best. We are not looking at peaking at just one particular tournament but there is the Asiad and also Champions Trophy before the World Cup. We need to be at our best in every tournament.” He added that the team’s scientific advisor Robin Arkell has worked out a plan that ensures players start every tournament with optimum fitness level.



The Hindu