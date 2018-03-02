

Sjoerd Marijne (right) with captain Manpreet Singh. File



Ipoh: Handed a relatively easy draw in the World Cup, the Indian hockey team head coach Sjoerd Marijne emphasised on the importance of winning every single match and not be complacent about their opponents.





The hosts have been clubbed with Olympic silver medallists Belgium, Canada and South Africa in a favourable Pool C of the tournament, to be played at Bhubaneswar on Nov 28-Dec 16 this year.



“It is the World Cup and every team will come with the intention of winning,” said Marijne. “So, we can never say we are in a favourable pool or a tough pool. We need to respect every opponent and world rankings don’t matter in a World Cup.”



“We need to focus on ourselves and ensure we win every single match if we want to win the Cup,” he added.



India will start their campaign against South Africa on November 28 and play their second match on December 2 against Belgium. The hosts will play Canada in their final Pool C match on December 8.



“Belgium is one of the strongest teams in the world and we have shown that we can beat them (at the World League Final Bhubaneswar in 2017 and in the recent New Zealand Tour),” the 43-year-old Marijne said. “In December too, it will be a close match and people in Bhubaneswar will love it. But like I said, we can’t be complacent about any team.”



The Indian team is presently in Ipoh, Malaysia for the 27th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup where they play Argentina in their opening match on Saturday. While the team’s focus is on performing well at this coveted event, Marijne said, his team will need to peak in every major tournament this year. “There are many more tournaments this year... We are not looking at peaking at just one particular tournament but there is Asian Games and also Champions Trophy before the World Cup,” he said.



The quarterfinals will take place on December 12 and 13, the semifinals on December 15, the final on December 16



The Four Pools

Pool A: Argentina, New Zealand, Spain, France



Pool B: Australia, England, Ireland, China



Pool C: Belgium, India, Canada, South Africa



Pool D: Netherlands, Germany, Malaysia, Pakistan



The Tribune