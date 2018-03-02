



The 2018 Commonwealth Games is taking place on April 4-15, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. Canada’s Men’s National Team is currently ranked 11th in the world and will play their preliminary matches against Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Scotland. Click HERE for the full schedule.





Field Hockey Canada is announcing the following 18 athletes to the 2018 Commonwealth Games official roster.



PLAYING ROSTER

PLAYER NAME PROVINCE CURRENT CLUB POSITION

Adam Froese ALB India HC DEF

Balraj Panesar BC United Brothers DEF

Brandon Pereira BC United Brothers DEF

Gordon Johnston BC UBC HC DEF

Scott Tupper BC West Vancouver HC DEF

John Smythe BC Vancouver Hawks HC MID/DEF

Mark Pearson BC West Vancouver HC MID

Sukhi Panesar BC United Brothers HC MID

Taylor Curran BC West Vancouver HC MID

Richard Hildreth BC East Grinstead HC MID/FWD

Brenden Bissett BC NMHC Nijmegen MID/FWD

Keegan Pereira ONT Muilhium HC FWD

Matthew Sarmento BC KHC Leuven FWD

Floris Van Son BC FC Barcelona FWD

Iain Smythe BC Vancouver Hawks HC FWD

James Kirkpatrick BC West Vancouver HC FWD

Antoni Kindler BC West Vancouver HC GK

David Carter BC United Brothers GK



“We’re thrilled to congratulate our men’s and women’s field hockey teams bound for the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast,” said Chef de Mission Claire Carver-Dias. “Field hockey is a strong Commonwealth sport and the level of competition is sure to be impressive.”



TRAVELING STAFF



Team Manager: Celia Plottel

Head Coach: Paul Bundy

Assistant Coach: Gregg Clark

Physiotherapist: Guy Robertson

Video Analyst: Paul Mounter



NON-TRAVELING RESERVES

PLAYER NAME PROVINCE CLUB POSITION

Adrien D'Andrade BC Burnaby HC DEF

Brad Logan BC Oxted HC DEF

Harbir Sidhu BC UVic HC MID

Jamie Wallace BC UBC HC MID

Devohn Noronha Teixeira ONT Toronto Lion HC FWD

Oliver Scholfield BC Klipper THC FWD

Iqwinder Gill BC India HC GK



Field Hockey Canada media release