Men’s National Team names 2018 Commonwealth Games Roster

Published on Friday, 02 March 2018 10:00 | Hits: 94
The 2018 Commonwealth Games is taking place on April 4-15, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. Canada’s Men’s National Team is currently ranked 11th in the world and will play their preliminary matches against Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Scotland. Click HERE for the full schedule.



Field Hockey Canada is announcing the following 18 athletes to the 2018 Commonwealth Games official roster.

PLAYING ROSTER
PLAYER NAME    PROVINCE    CURRENT CLUB    POSITION
Adam Froese    ALB    India HC    DEF
Balraj Panesar    BC    United Brothers    DEF
Brandon Pereira    BC    United Brothers    DEF
Gordon Johnston    BC    UBC HC    DEF
Scott Tupper    BC    West Vancouver HC    DEF
John Smythe    BC    Vancouver Hawks HC    MID/DEF
Mark Pearson    BC    West Vancouver HC    MID
Sukhi Panesar    BC    United Brothers HC    MID
Taylor Curran    BC    West Vancouver HC    MID
Richard Hildreth    BC    East Grinstead HC    MID/FWD
Brenden Bissett    BC    NMHC Nijmegen    MID/FWD
Keegan Pereira    ONT    Muilhium HC    FWD
Matthew Sarmento    BC    KHC Leuven    FWD
Floris Van Son    BC    FC Barcelona    FWD
Iain Smythe    BC    Vancouver Hawks HC    FWD
James Kirkpatrick    BC    West Vancouver HC    FWD
Antoni Kindler    BC    West Vancouver HC    GK
David Carter    BC    United Brothers    GK

“We’re thrilled to congratulate our men’s and women’s field hockey teams bound for the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast,” said Chef de Mission Claire Carver-Dias. “Field hockey is a strong Commonwealth sport and the level of competition is sure to be impressive.”

TRAVELING STAFF

Team Manager: Celia Plottel
Head Coach: Paul Bundy
Assistant Coach: Gregg Clark
Physiotherapist: Guy Robertson
Video Analyst: Paul Mounter

NON-TRAVELING RESERVES
PLAYER NAME    PROVINCE    CLUB    POSITION
Adrien D'Andrade    BC    Burnaby HC    DEF
Brad Logan    BC    Oxted HC    DEF
Harbir Sidhu    BC    UVic HC    MID
Jamie Wallace    BC    UBC HC    MID
Devohn Noronha Teixeira    ONT    Toronto Lion HC    FWD
Oliver Scholfield    BC    Klipper THC    FWD
Iqwinder Gill    BC    India HC    GK

Field Hockey Canada media release

