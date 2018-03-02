Men’s National Team names 2018 Commonwealth Games Roster
The 2018 Commonwealth Games is taking place on April 4-15, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. Canada’s Men’s National Team is currently ranked 11th in the world and will play their preliminary matches against Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Scotland. Click HERE for the full schedule.
Field Hockey Canada is announcing the following 18 athletes to the 2018 Commonwealth Games official roster.
PLAYING ROSTER
PLAYER NAME PROVINCE CURRENT CLUB POSITION
Adam Froese ALB India HC DEF
Balraj Panesar BC United Brothers DEF
Brandon Pereira BC United Brothers DEF
Gordon Johnston BC UBC HC DEF
Scott Tupper BC West Vancouver HC DEF
John Smythe BC Vancouver Hawks HC MID/DEF
Mark Pearson BC West Vancouver HC MID
Sukhi Panesar BC United Brothers HC MID
Taylor Curran BC West Vancouver HC MID
Richard Hildreth BC East Grinstead HC MID/FWD
Brenden Bissett BC NMHC Nijmegen MID/FWD
Keegan Pereira ONT Muilhium HC FWD
Matthew Sarmento BC KHC Leuven FWD
Floris Van Son BC FC Barcelona FWD
Iain Smythe BC Vancouver Hawks HC FWD
James Kirkpatrick BC West Vancouver HC FWD
Antoni Kindler BC West Vancouver HC GK
David Carter BC United Brothers GK
“We’re thrilled to congratulate our men’s and women’s field hockey teams bound for the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast,” said Chef de Mission Claire Carver-Dias. “Field hockey is a strong Commonwealth sport and the level of competition is sure to be impressive.”
TRAVELING STAFF
Team Manager: Celia Plottel
Head Coach: Paul Bundy
Assistant Coach: Gregg Clark
Physiotherapist: Guy Robertson
Video Analyst: Paul Mounter
NON-TRAVELING RESERVES
PLAYER NAME PROVINCE CLUB POSITION
Adrien D'Andrade BC Burnaby HC DEF
Brad Logan BC Oxted HC DEF
Harbir Sidhu BC UVic HC MID
Jamie Wallace BC UBC HC MID
Devohn Noronha Teixeira ONT Toronto Lion HC FWD
Oliver Scholfield BC Klipper THC FWD
Iqwinder Gill BC India HC GK
