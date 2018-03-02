

James Albery



England Hockey defender James Albery will miss the upcoming Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia after sustaining a fracture in his foot.





Albery picked up the knock in a test match with Scotland last week and after the injury did not heal as expected, scans revealed a small fracture which rules him out of the tournament in Ipoh and contention for selection for the upcoming Commonwealth Games.



He will be replaced by fellow defender and Beeston player Ollie Willars who will fly out to join the squad in Malaysia tomorrow.



This comes as a blow to the squad and to James, who was set to compete for England at his first major senior tournament and all at England Hockey wish James a quick and speedy recovery.



England Hockey Board Media release