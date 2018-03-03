By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Blue Warriors beat PKS-UniTen-KPT 3-1 in a shoot-out after both teams ended tied 2-2 in the Vivian May Soars Cup at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil Friday.





Both the UniTen goals were scored by national players Raja Norsharina Raja Shabuddin (seventh) and Fatin Shafika Sukri (44th).



But Blue Warriors came back into the picture with a late goal by former India skipper Ritu Rani in the 56th minute, while Siti Zulaikha nailed a 60th minute equaliser to take the match into shoot-out.



UniTen had won the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) League title but national goalkeeper Farah Ayuni snatched the other title for Blue Warriors with superb saves in the shoot-out.



Blue Warriors coach Zulkhairi Ariffin said: "It was a real heart-stopper as we had to defend for at least 55 minutes before we could score both the goals.



"But in the end, it is a great day for Police (Blue Warriors) as we managed to snatch one title from UniTen. Hiring guest players from India also paid off handsomely," said Zulkhairi.



As for UniTen coach Lailin Abu Hassan, the moment it went to a shoot-out he knew the outcome,



"Blue Warriors have the best goalkeeper in the country and when it went to shoot-out I knew the outcome.



"But still, I am proud of my girls achievements because last season we did not win any title and did not even play in the final.



"There is vast improvement this season, and I believe we will only return stronger next year," said Lailin, a former national player.



In the bronze medal, Terengganu Ladies hammered the daylights out of KL Wipers with a 10-0 score.



The goals were scored by Siti Rahmah Othman (third), Fazillah Sylvester Silin (fifth), Nur Hidayah Ismail (21st, 58th), Siti Noor Amarina (30th),

Norazlin Sumantri (33rd, 34th), Pahila Judith Larissa (50th), Nur Syuhada Suhaimi (59th), Nur Syafiqah Zain (60th).



RESULTS: Vivian May Soars Cup: Final -- PKS-UniTen-KPT 2 Blue Warriors 2 (Blue Warriors win shoot-out 3-1).



Third-Fourth: KL Wipers 0 Terengganu Ladies 10.



Jugjet's World of Field Hockey