



HOCKEY fans will be able to get up close and personal with some of their heroes as the South African hockey team will be running along Durban’s promenade on Saturday morning at the weekly Durban Park Run. The team have set up camp at the Riverside Sports Grounds for the first official bootcamp ahead of the Commonwealth Games in April.





The team will be seen doing a combination of fitness, skills and other important training drills at Riverside Sports who are sponsoring the team’s turf time at their world-class facility.



According to SA Men’s team hockey coach, Mark Hopkins, this is an exciting time for the team who are currently ranked 15th in the world but have high hopes of breaking into the top 10 world rankings.



“I am looking forward to working with an outstandingly talented group of players this weekend at our first official bootcamp at Riverside Sports, which I believe will create the right environment for the players to be as successful as they can be. I believe the squad is gaining great momentum after winning the Africa Cup last October and we as a team have our sights set firmly on striving to not only be better players, but more importantly, role models for the young players in South Africa,” Hopkins said.





Mark Hopkins, coach of the SA team.



The team’s itinerary



Saturday, 3 March

8am to 9am: Park Run at North Beach

9.30am to 11am: Training session with SA team at Riverside Sports

11am to 12pm: Signing of autographs for kids from RHC junior division and press interviews/photo opps

3pm to 5pm: Training Session with SA team at Riverside Sports

6.30pm to 8pm: Braai and meet & greet with SA Team and public at Riverside Sports



Sunday, 4 March

7am to 8am: Corner session at Riverside Sports

8am to 10am: Training session at Riverside Sports

1.30pm to 2pm: Warm up at Riverside Sports

2pm to 3.30pm: Training session at Riverside Sports



