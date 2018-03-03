KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia have never won the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup since its inception in 1983 and this trend is expected to continue this year.





This is because Malaysia are ranked 12th in the world and are the lowest ranked team in the 27th edition of the six-nation tournament.



The other teams are world No. 1 Australia, world No. 2 Argentina, India (No. 6), England (No. 7) and Ireland (No. 10).



To make matters worse, Malaysia will be without three key players – goalkeeper S. Kumar, defenders Mohd Izad Hakimi Jamaluddin and skipper Sukri Abdul Mutalib.



The 38-year-old Kumar, who was named the best goalkeeper in the World League Semi-finals in London last June, has been provisionally banned for two years after failing a doping test in the Asia Cup in Dhaka last October.



Izad is still nursing a knee injury suffered in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) while Sukri is down with a hamstring injury.



Defender and penalty corner specialist Muhd Razie Abdul Rahim will replace Sukri as captain while Kumar is replaced by Mohd Hairi Abdul Rahim. Syed Mohd Syafiq Syed Cholan will take over Izad’s place.



Malaysia are using the tournament as part of their preparations for the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, from April 4-15.



Norsyafiq Sumantri, a member of the Malaysia indoor team that won gold in the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games last August, will make his debut in the tournament.



The Star of Malaysia