By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will meet Ireland in the curtain raiser of the Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh Saturday, and coach Stephen van Huizen does not want an Antwerp repeat.





Back in 2015, Malaysia had beaten Ireland 4-2 in the group stages of the World League semifinals in Belgium, but when it mattered most, they lost 4-1 in the Fifth-Sixth Classification match and the Irish qualified for their first hockey Olympics since 1908.



The other teams in Ipoh are Olympic champions Argentina, World Cup holders Australia, Asia Cup champions India and England.



Van Huizen, 60, still remembers the agony of missing the Rio de Janeiro Olympics by a whisker.



And three years later, they meet again in Ipoh.



"We beat them in the group stage, but lost the crucial classification match and since then, Ireland has grown much stronger and are ranked 10th in the World," said van Huizen.



Malaysia last played in the Sydney 2000 Olympics.



"Ireland also won bronze in the EuroHockey Championships (in 2015 by shocking England), but then, I have told my players not to focus on their achievements, but look at our own strengths.



"Both Malaysia and Ireland are in a team-building stage for many tournaments this year. We hope to not only gain a good result, but a good experience as well from this match."



SATURDAY: Argentina v India (4pm), Australia v England (6pm), Malaysia v Ireland (8.30pm).



Note: All matches at Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh.



Jugjet's World of Field Hockey