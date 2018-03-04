y B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal,India)



Glorious hat-trick of Gonzalo Peillat helped Olympics champions Argentina defeat India 3-2 in the opening match. Amit Rohidas gave India hope with a brace, thanks to penalty corners. All five goals came through drag-flicks in the match. It was a spirited performance by Indians, having created 8 goal shots, 3 more than Los Leones. Here are the statistical highlights:





Indians have played in 217th tournaments, won 52.



It was match number 1663 for India, won 913 and lost 484.



India lost opening match on 65th occasions, against Argentina 4th time.



It is their 21st appearances in Azlan Shah Cup, having won 5 times (1985, 1991, 1995, 2009 and 2010).



March 3 match was Golden Jubilee of India-Argentina international matches. Argentina won this match 3-2.Head to head are: Played-50, India wins-26, Argentina wins-20, Drawn-4.



It is 9th appearance of Sardar Singh in Azlan Shah Cup. In 2008 edition he was the youngest ever captain of Indian National Team .India won 2(2008,2015) Silver medals and 1 Bronze(2016) under Sardar Singh(as a skipper).



Fieldhockey.com