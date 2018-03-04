s2h team







Fighting India went down to Olympic champion Argentina 2-3 in their opening match at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, Malaysia.





Argentina led India 2-1 at half time, but on resumption Amit Rohidoss converted team's fourth penalty corner to even out the score 2-2. Within a minute, Gonzalo Peillat showcased his vitality with penalty corners to give his side lead third time with an immaculate conversion off the sixth penalty corner(3-2). This lead taken three minutes into third quarter survived till the rains stopped the match ten minutes before the full time expiry.



The remainder of 11 mins and 23 seconds resumed after about 30 minutes of rain-interrupted gap



Till the half-time, Argentina took lead against India, after capitalizing on a goal, courtesy Penalty Corners. Drag flick expert Gonzalo Peillat gave the lead to his team towards the right corner in the 13th minute. He doubled the lead off the third Penalty Corner in the 24th minute.



India were off to a good start, getting at least two quick circle entries in the first three minutes. The first chance at scoring came at the fourth minute when Sumit Kumar entered the D from the right flank, attempting to find the gap. However, his shot was blocked by the alert Argentina goalie. Talwinder attempted from the rebound which was also saved.



After couple of minutes, in a one to one situation, Talwinder’s attack off a scoop, was saved by goalkeeper.



Upping the ante, Argentina hammered the first goal in the 13th minute, when Gonzalo flicked it to the net in his second attempt. Eleven minutes later, in the second quarter, Gonzalo, doubled the lead, courtesy the third penalty corner.



In counter-attack, India earns back to back three penalty corners in a melee of attacks. Amit Rohidas manages to pull down one after finding the nets in the top right corner.



Argentina earns its fourth Penalty Corner, but Peillat is unable to score his hattrick in the first half, as the ball was not stopped properly on the top of the circle. It was a good display of charging by Amit Rohidoss.



