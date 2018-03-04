By Jugjet Singh



IPOH: Malaysia started their Azlan Shah Cup campaign in style, when they beat Ireland 4-1 Saturday.





Razie Rahim opened scoring in the fourth minute with an unusual attempt, as the defender-cum penalty corner flicker scored off a field attempt and then added another penalty corner goal in the 24th minute.



His hat-trick came off a 44th minute penalty corner.



Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin scored the other in the fourth minute.



Ireland got their goal in the 53rd minute off Kirk Shimmin, who beats two Malaysians before unleashing a low drive to beat goalkeeper Hairi Rahman.



It was a fantastic first goal from Malaysian skipper Razie Rahim.



Picking up the ball from a counter attack, he beats two defenders before tucking the ball with a reverse hit past an onrushing keeper Jamie Carr.



Sunday, Malaysia play world No 1 Australia.



Meanwhile, World No 1 penalty corner flicker Gonzalo Peillat led Argentina with a hat-trick (13th, 24th, 33rd) to beat India 3-2.



India's goals also came off penalty corners, with Amit Rohidas (26th, 31st) scoring a brace.



Argentina, the 2016 Rio Olympic champions, and ranked No 2 in the world, will next play Ireland Sunday.



For the record, India last played Argentina in the 2017 World League Final in Bhubaneswar and lost 1-0. Both teams have met a total of 26 times since the 1948 Olympics with the Indians winning 11 matches.



Argentina manager Blanco Javier said: "It was important for us to start the tournament the best way we can and also to win this match. We tried to play a good game until the rain can. It was our first game and I am happy we won it."



India head coach Sjoerd Marijne said: "For the first match in the tournament against Olympic champions Argentina I think we did really well.



"There is off course disappointment in defeat, but we did a lot of good things and there will not be changes against England in our next match (Sunday)."



In another match, Australia hammered England 4-1 with goals from Dylan Wotherspoon (15th), Blake Govers (19th), Aaron Kleinschmidt (28th) and Lachlan Sharp (39th) while Phil Roper scored for England in the 25th minute.



RESULTS: Australia 4 England 1, India 2 Argentina 3, Malaysia 4 Ireland 1.



SUNDAY: India v England (4pm), Ireland v Argentina (6pm), Malaysia v Australia (8.30pm).



STANDINGS

P W D L F A Pts

MALAYSIA 1 1 0 0 4 1 3

AUSTRALIA 1 1 0 0 4 1 3

ARGENTINA 1 1 0 0 3 2 3

ENGLAND 1 0 0 1 1 4 0

INDIA 1 0 0 1 2 3 0

IRELAND 1 0 0 1 1 4 0



