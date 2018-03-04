27th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup (M) - Day 1
Ipoh (MAS)
MAS - IRL 4 - 1
AUS - ENG 4 - 1
ARG - IND 3 - 2
Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|3
|1
|Malaysia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|3
|3
|Argentina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|4
|India
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|5
|England
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0
|5
|Ireland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0
Upcoming 4 Mar 2018 (GMT +5)
16:00 IND v ENG
18:00 IRL v ARG
20:30 MAS v AUS
FIH Match Centre