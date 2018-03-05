



Holcombe beat English table-toppers Surbiton 4-3 at Sugden Lane, holding at bay a massive comeback from the Londoners.





It was the one game to be played in the competition, only getting the go-ahead after club members moved the standing snow from the surface to get the pitch playable.



And Holcombe will be delighted that it did as the win reignited hopes of making the playoffs if they can put together a late run of form.



Both sides were without key players with England currently in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and it was the Kent outfit who reacted better, building a 4-0 lead by the 52nd minute.



The first came from a long overhead picked up by Nick Bandurak who controlled and crossed to Harry Trusler, pictured, who slapped home.



Bandurak added a stroke before half-time when Glenn Eyers was fouled. It was 3-0 in the second half when Robert Field burst forward to created a three on one which was well worked via Daniel Webster and turned in by Matthew Rees-Gibbs.



Another long overhead down the right wing found Field who exchanged passes with Rees-Gibbs before scoring. Surbiton got back into the game when Alan Forsyth scored a stroke with 11 minutes to go.



Gareth Furlong then added two more penalty corner goals to make for a nervous last minute but Holcombe held on for the victory.



