Tanguy Zimmer’s eighth minute goal saw Royal Leopold record a hard-fought win over Racing Club de Bruxelles in the big result of the Belgian league.





The competition returned after a frozen out weekend last Sunday with Leo welcoming back Dorian Thiery while Racing had Cedric Charlier back following an injury sustained in the European indoors.



Zimmer popped up at the far post to finish off their only goal in a 1-0 win of an electrifying early contest.



"We were not good this afternoon,” said Jerome Truyens after the game. “But that’s understandable considering that our preparation was almost non-existent with the season-break and the weather conditions.



“I have trained for only one hour with Tom Boon and Cédric Charlier since November. It was far from enough to claim something against our opponents who could have won this derby by a much higher score."



Herakles were denied a victory at Beerschot with five minutes to go. Amaury Keusters scored a corner rebound to put the EHL-bound side 1-0 up in the 31st minute after Nick Haig had initially sent the ball goalward.



But Marin Peeters popped up with the equaliser after his brother Harrison had forced a first save from Amaury Timmermans.



KHC Dragons eased to a 3-0 win over Oree with Alexander Hendrickx scoring corners in the 31st and 42nd minutes before Henri Raes completed the victory in the closing minutes.



The Waterloo Ducks stay top thanks to a 7-1 win over Pingouin with Dragons second. Leo move into third place ahead of Racing but La Gantoise could not close the gap to the top four further than by one point with a 3-3 draw against KHC Leuven.



Euro Hockey League media release