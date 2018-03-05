Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Kampong beat the big freeze and SCHC to move further clear in the Netherlands

Published on Monday, 05 March 2018 10:00 | Hits: 55
©: World Sport Pics

SV Kampong took the chance to move further clear at the top of the Dutch Hoofdklasse as their 7-0 win over near neighbours SCHC was one of just two games to beat the ice on Sunday.



The win moves them five points ahead of HC Bloemendaal – whose game with Almere was snow-bound – while Oranje-Rood were the only other club to make a move as they won 4-0 against HDM.

Constantijn Jonker scored first in the fourth minute before Martijn Havenga made it 2-0 at half-time. Jonker and Philip Meulenbroek added two more each in the second half before Bjorn Kellerman completed the victory.

Kampong coach Alexander Cox said afterwards to hockey.nl that he was “glad to be able to play today because other teams now have to catch up” while he was also satisfied with the performance.

“For a first game after the winter break, I have to be very satisfied. Not only about the second half, but also the first half. Honestly, we needed too many opportunities to extend the lead quicker but I cannot complain with the result and a few brilliant goals.”

The one downside was that Robbert Kemperman departed the scene early with a precaution over a hamstring injury.

In Eindhoven, goals from Rashid Mehmood, Jelle Galema, Thomas Briels and Niek van der Schoot scored the four goals in Oranje-Rood’s win.

Euro Hockey League media release

