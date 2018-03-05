Marijne’s men make a mess of nine penalty corners





Marksman: Shilanand Lakra celebrates with Talwinder Singh after slotting in India’s goal. Photo Credit: PTI



India wasted chances galore to settle for a 1-1 draw against England in its second match at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament here on Sunday. It was India’s first point in the tournament after having lost 3-2 to Olympic champion Argentina on Saturday





Young Shilanand Larka scored his first international goal in the dying minutes of the first quarter (14th minute) to give India the lead, which the men in blue maintained till the 53rd minute, when Mark Gleghorne converted a stroke.



The young and inexperienced team under Sardar Singh’s leadership only had itself to blame as it wasted as many as nine penalty corners besides a few great scoring chances from the field.



India was slow to get off the blocks as England put pressure on the citadel with continuous raids upfront.



But India took the lead against the run of play a minute before the first quarter when Shilanand pounced on a rebound after Talwinder Singh’s initial shot was saved by England goalkeeper Harry Gibson.



The Indians were on top in the second quarter and earned eight penalty corners with close succession, but the drag-flick battery of Varun Kumar and Amit Rohidas failed to breach the England defence led by substitute goalkeeper George Pinner.



The third quarter witnessed a midfield slugfest as England pressed hard for the equaliser and in the process secured a penalty corner, which was wasted.



The Indians secured their ninth and final penalty corner in the 48th minute but they failed to utilise the opportunity and it proved costly for Sjoerd Marijne’s team.



Paying the penalty



Seven minutes from the final hooter, England was awarded a penalty stroke for a stick infringement inside the circle and Gleghorne convert with ease past goalie Krishan Pathak.



India will next play unbeaten Australia on Tuesday.



The results: India 1 (Shilanand Larka 14th min.) drew with England 1 (Mark Gleghorne 53); Argentina 5 (Gonzalo Peillat 20, 23, 47; Lucas Vila 22, Juan Gilardi 30) bt Ireland 3 (Shane O’ Donoghue 12, Sean Murray 17, Magee 62); Australia 3 (Corey Weyer 10, Dylan Wotherspoon 30, Aron Kleinschmidt 43) bt Malaysia 1 (Marhan Jalil 53).



The Hindu