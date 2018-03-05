NEW DELHI: A wasteful India played out a 1-1 draw against England in their second match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament on Sunday in Ipoh, Malaysia.





India took lead in the first quarter itself through Shilanand Lakra in the 14th minute. Ramandeep Singh's cross from the right found Talwinder Singh whose first touch was blocked but Lakra scored on the rebound to put India ahead.



England ended the quarter with late incursions but as was the case throughout the contest, Indian defenders denied them. However, India could have easily pocketed the game and full three points had they not been wasteful with the set pieces. They won as many as nine penalty corners but failed to convert any of them. There was a period when the 2017 bronze medallists won six penalty corners in a row but their age-old problem of not converting PCs came to the fore again.



Meanwhile, England continued their efforts for an equaliser.



Somehow, despite the lost opportunities, India managed to hold on to their slim lead as their defenders were solid and with eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, England won a penalty stroke. India appealed against the decision but the replays confirmed stick check from Nilakanta Sharma. Mark Gleghorne fired his shot to the right of Indian goalie Krishan Pathan and made it 1-1.



With this draw, both the teams get a point each. Monday is a rest day for India and they will next face world no. 1 Australia on Tuesday.



The Times of India