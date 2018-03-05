s2h team







Despite domination and quite determined defensive game, India could only draw England conceding a crucial goal eight minutes before full time in the second match of the 27th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.





Playing his first international tournament, left-winger Shilaland Lakra left no room for his competency as he jumped mildly to tap a high rebound from goalie to give India 1-0 lead at the fag end of first quarter. Its Ramandeep Singh who set up the goal move with a well-timed cross into the D from top of which Talwinder Singh whacked towards goalie only to see him blocking it, but alert Shilaland did the rest.



India got three penalty corners as the next quarter started but England would not yield. In all India continued to attack and even got as many as six penalty corners in the second quarter alone, but Varun Kumar and Nilam Xess who alternatively took them could not fructify any of their attempt. The last one, which Varun sent a slider to Ramandeep in an indirect manouver just missed to connect.



It was actually goalkeeper Suraj Karkera who kept India clean with immaculate saves when England attack in the opening spell and also at the fag end of first half.



Suraj was not played yesterday, Krishan Pathak getting full time.



After a barren third quarter in which India missed many scoring chances, England got a stroke in a melee which survived Indian referral. Gleghorne put the ball to the right of goalie Pathak to level the score. Till then India was showcasing enormous grit in defence.



Still there was 8 minutes for India to press ahead. But England accelerated its moves and kept India on toes. A couple of goal shots one from Ramandeep Singh and the other from Talwinder off a immaculate hit in from Varun Kumar could not cross the cageline.



