Ben Somerford







The Kookaburras are top of the table after two games at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup after claiming a 3-1 win over hosts Malaysia in Ipoh on Sunday evening.





First-half goals from defender Corey Weyer and forward Dylan Wotherspoon set Australia up, before Aaron Kleinschmidt sealed the win late in the third quarter, in a game where the Kookas had the bulk of the chances.



The result backs up the Kookaburras’ first-up 4-1 win over England on Saturday night at the tournament, which is crucial preparation for the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.



Weyer, in his 10th game for Australia, scored his maiden international goal in the 10th minute from a penalty corner.



Wotherspoon doubled the Kookaburras’ lead on the stroke of half-time and sharp-shooter Kleinschmidt added a third in the 43rd minute.



Marhan Jalil scored a consolation goal in the 53rd minute for the hosts, who won their opener on Saturday against Ireland 4-1.



Australia sits top of the standings after two wins from two games, ahead of Argentina, who beat Ireland 5-3 on Sunday, only on goal difference, while Malaysia are third with one win from their two games.



The Kookaburras are next in action on Tuesday against India from 9pm AEDT live on Fox Sports.



Australia 3 (Weyer 10’, Wotherspoon 29’, Kleinschmidt 43’)

Malaysia 1 (Jalil 53’)



Hockey Australia media release