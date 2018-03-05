By Kng Zheng Guan





That’s mine: Malaysia’s Shahril Saabah (left) vying for the ball with Australia’s Aaron Kleinschimdt during the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match in Ipoh yesterday. — RONNIE CHIN/The Star



PETALING JAYA: World champions Australia just proved too strong for a spirited Malaysia as they claimed a commanding 3-1 win in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup men’s hockey tournament.





It was evident that Australia were a class above as they had the ball in the net after just two minutes at the Azlan Shah Stadium yesterday.



Malaysia, however, were let off the hook as Daniel Beale’s effort was disallowed due to an obstruction to goalkeeper Hafizuddin Othman.



But there was no denying the Aussies as Corey Weyer found the mark in the 10th minute off a penalty corner.



Malaysia were then dealt a sucker punch a minute before the break after Beale got past the Malaysian defence before passing to Dylan Wotherspoon to finish in front of an open goal.



After the break, Malaysia earned their first penalty corner in the 33rd minute and captain Razie Rahim found the net but it was disallowed after a review.



The Aussies then put the final nail in the coffin when Aaron Kleinschmidt scored in the 43rd minute.



