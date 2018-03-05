Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Zoppo 2017 banner

Spirited Malaysia just can’t hold off classy world champions

Published on Monday, 05 March 2018 10:00 | Hits: 51
View Comments

By Kng Zheng Guan


That’s mine: Malaysia’s Shahril Saabah (left) vying for the ball with Australia’s Aaron Kleinschimdt during the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match in Ipoh yesterday. — RONNIE CHIN/The Star

PETALING JAYA: World champions Australia just proved too strong for a spirited Malaysia as they claimed a commanding 3-1 win in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup men’s hockey tournament.



It was evident that Australia were a class above as they had the ball in the net after just two minutes at the Azlan Shah Stadium yesterday.

Malaysia, however, were let off the hook as Daniel Beale’s effort was disallowed due to an obstruction to goalkeeper Hafizuddin Othman.

But there was no denying the Aussies as Corey Weyer found the mark in the 10th minute off a penalty corner.

Malaysia were then dealt a sucker punch a minute before the break after Beale got past the Malaysian defence before passing to Dylan Wotherspoon to finish in front of an open goal.

After the break, Malaysia earned their first penalty corner in the 33rd minute and captain Razie Rahim found the net but it was disallowed after a review.

The Aussies then put the final nail in the coffin when Aaron Kleinschmidt scored in the 43rd minute.

The Star of Malaysia

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.