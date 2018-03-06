The wedding reception will be held in Madikeri and members of the Indian hockey team are expected to take part in the event.





Image courtesy: sreejesh p r/Twitter



Indian hockey team forward Somwarpet Vittalacharya Sunil, better known as SV Sunil, got married in Mangaluru on Sunday.





The bride Nisha hails from Derebail Konchady, and the marriage took place at Kudroli temple.



Star goalkeeper PR Sreejesh posted a photo of the newly married couple, while congratulating them.



Sunil, a resident of Somawarpet in Kodagu district, got engaged to Nisha a couple of months ago.



According to reports, the wedding reception will be held in Madikeri and members of the Indian hockey team are expected to take part in the event.



SV Sunil was born on May 6, 1989 in Coorg district of Karnataka. In his growing up years, he used a bamboo stick to play the game as he came from a humble background.



He made his international debut at the Asia Cup in Chennai in 2007, a tournament which India won incidentally. He was then part of the silver-winning team at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup the following year. More recently, he was part of two historic triumphs – a bronze at the World Hockey League in 2015 and a silver at the Champions Trophy in 2016.



"Coming from a poor family in Coorg, hockey has given me everything I need to lead a comfortable life. And when I play, I remember what the game has given me for the sacrifices I have made and I will do everything to bring glory for the country," Sunil had earlier told Followyoursport.com.



In 2016, Sunil was named the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) Player of the Year. He was conferred the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2017 by the President of India.



"It is every sportsperson's dream to receive this award. I feel lucky. Personally, it means a lot to me. It is a huge boost and motivation for me and others players. When you get such awards, it's a recognition of the hard work that each player puts in," he had said.



The News Minute