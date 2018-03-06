By Kristina Bates







We are often asked, “What defines you?” But a definition excludes the possibility of change. Today I’m a Hockeyroo, a student, a casual worker, and a friend…. Tomorrow I could be anything. We are changing every single day, from our clothes to our moods, our interests, strengths and weaknesses. It’s all about finding a balance of each of the different parts of our lives.





As Hockeyroos, we are often put into a neat little box labeled, “ATHLETE”. Many think that is all we are. But every member of our squad is so much more than just a Hockeyroo built to produce gold medals.



It’s easy to fall into the hockey bubble and get wrapped up in living and breathing hockey 24/7, but that doesn’t make for a well-rounded and balanced person. Having other interests outside of that bubble is so important to forming a happy and healthy athlete. Whether it is study, work or finding a hobby, becoming invested in something completely separate from our daily training environment is what keeps us coming back every year for more.



As athletes, we naturally want to be the best at everything we do, regardless if that is performance on the hockey field, in the classroom or in the workplace, so getting that balance right can be quite challenging at times. With the majority of us living on the other side of the country from our homes and support systems, this can be an even harder feat.







The buzzword ‘work-life balance’ gets thrown around a lot. And the truth is, we spend A LOT of our time training, travelling to and from sessions, recovering, eating the right foods, trying to sleep well, and thinking about hockey and how we can be better athletes day in and day out.



We are up at 6am most mornings to start the day with a heavy skills session and conditioning with some of us rushing off to get to work by 10am, only to be back in the gym by 4pm. We are on the pitch 15 hours a week, in the gym 4 hours, in meetings for 3, and on top that, doing our own recovery and scouting research. Some weeks are so exhausting; I spend the whole weekend on the couch elbow deep in popcorn with Netflix on repeat.



But ultimately, we make these sacrifices or as I like to call them, choices, in pursuit of elite performance in the hope that it eventually brings the ultimate prize of Olympic glory.



Hockey Australia have worked hard to provide their athletes with the best opportunity to gain a sense of balance in their lives with training sessions conducted mostly outside of working hours so that we can set and achieve goals away from hockey.



We have girls in the team running their own businesses, saving lives, building houses, studying, making coffees, flipping burgers and everything in between. Hockey is what we do, not who we are. We are daughters, sisters, friends, partners, and some of us even mothers. We all need time to get away from thinking about hockey 24/7.







We are all 100% dedicated to representing our country to the best of our ability, and to do so requires work life balance. Without that mental break from such an intense and competitive environment, most of us would have gone mad.



However, one of the greatest things about being a part of a team sport is that we get to celebrate our individual ‘wins’ on and off the pitch as a group. Each morning before training, we huddle arm in arm and share any personal highlights from the day. It can be as simple as, “I submitted my Uni assignment today”, or “I got a promotion at work”, or “I finished watching the thirteenth season of Grey’s Anatomy last night”. Wins, big or small, we celebrate them as a team. We don’t just play hockey for the rewards and recognition, but for the camaraderie and friendships made along the way.



Those diverse comments from the morning huddle prove there's more to every single Hockeyroo than simply being defined as an athlete, even though we share that ultimate goal of Olympic glory.



Hockey Australia media release