The Mohammed of Benares
Brooke Roberts promoted to National Squad

Published on Tuesday, 06 March 2018 10:00 | Hits: 34
Photo: worldsportpics.com

North Harbour goalkeeper Brooke Roberts has been promoted to the Vantage Black Sticks Women’s National Squad.



Roberts, 22, was part of the Vantage Black Sticks team which recently played five tests against Argentina in Buenos Aires.

The move sees her promoted from the Development Squad to become the 25th and final member of the 2018 Women’s National Squad.

CLICK HERE to see the full 2018 Women’s National Squad

Hockey New Zealand Media release

