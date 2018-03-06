

Photo: worldsportpics.com



North Harbour goalkeeper Brooke Roberts has been promoted to the Vantage Black Sticks Women’s National Squad.





Roberts, 22, was part of the Vantage Black Sticks team which recently played five tests against Argentina in Buenos Aires.



The move sees her promoted from the Development Squad to become the 25th and final member of the 2018 Women’s National Squad.



Hockey New Zealand Media release