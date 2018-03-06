New Delhi: India’s women’s hockey team defeated South Korea 1-0 in their opening match of a five-game series in Seoul, on Monday.





India scored early through Lalremsiami (5th minute) at the Jinchun National Athletic Center and then defended stoutly to hold on to the lead for a morale-boosting win.



India appeared positive from the word go and were rewarded for their intent when Lalremsiami found the back of the net past goalkeeper Han Mijin.



In the second quarter, they were rewarded with a penalty corner in the 18th minute, but Han came to her side’s rescue. In the 23rd minute, India conceded a penalty corner but debutant goalkeeper Swati made a fine save.



It was a crucial phase in the match as world no. 9 South Korea were constantly looking for an opening but the Indian defence stood tall.



The 24-year-old Indian goalkeeper saved two penalty corners in the final quarter and then kept out a penalty stroke in the 50th minute to deny the hosts.



The Asian Age