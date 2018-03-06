Ben Somerford







“I never played hockey thinking I was going to be a superstar or an Australian player,” Kookaburras goalkeeper Andrew Charter reflects. “I wasn’t one of those kids. I got into hockey by chance.”





The 30-year-old from Canberra has had an amazing journey, from being ostracised for being an uncoordinated 11-year-old to almost giving the game away three times, including coming remarkably close to turning his back on hockey to become an Air Force Pilot for the Australian Defence.



The progress of an elite athlete is seldom linear, particularly for a goalkeeper where opportunities are limited. But Charter didn’t start off as a goalkeeper, in fact, he didn’t start off in hockey, nor did he ever seem a future international sports athlete as a child.



“As a kid I was a fair way behind the curve in terms of physical and coordination development to the point that I needed occupational therapy to help try catch me up,” Charter recalls.



“As part of that, my parents threw me into every sport I wanted to play, even though I was terrible at them all.



“It was a bit challenging. I have a few distinct memories from when I was a kid being insulted and called a ‘retard’ by everyone who was substantially ahead of me. I have memories of being told to skip around the basketball court for warm-up and not having the coordination to do it.”



He tried his luck with soccer, baseball and basketball, before quite literally stumbling across hockey when the Under-13’s boys’ side his sister Deanne was coaching needed an extra player.



“It was a pretty tough pathway when I was really young,” he says. “I got into hockey purely by chance. My sisters’ team didn’t have enough players and they asked me if I wanted to play. I picked up a stick, ran around, I wasn’t very good but I persisted with it.



“I persisted because there was no prejudice. It was a nice environment of people to play with. I ended up playing it mainly because the kids I was playing with were a great bunch of guys who were inclusive, even though I was quite uncoordinated.



“That was when I starting to catch up.”







Charter started off as an outfield player but quickly took a liking to the role of goalkeeper, initially due to being able to wear the “pretty cool foam gear”. Between the goal is where he excelled, emerging at under-age representative level for ACT, before his big moment when he got a call-up for the Australian Under-16 Schoolboys.



“I got into the Aussie stuff by chance at the younger age groups,” he says. “I guess that’s where I thought this may be bigger than what I thought originally. Along the pathway I had numerous times where I thought about throwing it in. People around me supported me and kept me going.”



Some of Charter’s key influences keeping him on the hockey path have been Terry Evans, Ben Bishop and his mother Yvonne, who he says has watched almost 80 per cent of his international games.



Having overcome his adolescent issues, there were many more challenges to come.



“There were probably three points in my career where I thought I was done and I thought I’d change to focus on my professional career,” Charter says. “They were all different.”



Firstly in 2009, having graduated from the Australian Junior teams, Charter weighed up whether to pack up life in ACT – where he couldn’t get a game for Canberra in the Australian Hockey League (AHL) due to the presence of Kookaburras keeper Nathan Burgers – to chase his hockey dream in Perth.



“I was in this limbo where I couldn’t play AHL, I wasn’t in front of the selectors, there was a new coaching group, I thought ‘what do I do?’,” he says.



“I didn’t see any viable options to make the next step. I had big conversations with Bish about what do I do. I was part way through my studies, so Perth wasn’t really an option. I thought maybe it’s too hard. I can finish my degree and make money.



“Everyone of us has that at some point in our career.



“He encouraged me to look back at why I was playing hockey and if I really wanted to pack it all up and walk away from it. I decided I’d throw it all on the line.”







Despite being two-and-a-half years through his degree – and losing a year-and-a-half’s credit – Charter packed up life in Canberra and made the switch to Perth in 2009. It wasn’t easy.



“I moved into a crappy house in St James where I found a mate who could give me a room for $80 a week in a place that had rats and cockroaches through it,” he recalls. “I lived it rough for two years.”



Early on after the move, Charter spent plenty of time training with the National Squad under coach Ric Charlesworth following injuries to the first-choice Kookaburras goalkeepers. “I thought ‘this is really good, I’m going to get my chance’,” he recalls.



However, the opportunities and invitations dried up in 2010 with the goalkeepers returning to fitness. To make matter worse, two goalkeepers got added to the Development Squad, leaving Charter scratching his head about his prospects.



“I was sitting there thinking ‘I’m not getting invited down anymore, they’ve added guys to the Development Squad, what message does that say?’,” he says.



Another conversation with Bishop provided the perspective he needed. “He said if they’re increasing their numbers of goalkeepers in the Development Squad it’s because they’re not happy with what’s in the National Squad at the moment. It’s not necessarily a reflection on you. It says they’re getting ready for a transition.



“I remember during that period being conflicted on what to do I’d put two years of my life getting to here and it felt like it was falling apart around me. It was all perception and the conversations with Bish pulled me back to it.”



Twelve months later, Charter almost gave it up again in 2011, with the lure of flying jets for the Australian Defence Force.



“I went through all the aptitude testing and all the interviews, passed it all except the final interview,” he recalls.



“I was sitting down with the guy who said ‘if I wanted to be an army or navy pilot, they’d send me next week’. But I wanted to be in the air force and fly jets. They didn’t think I knew enough about the day-to-day life of a pilot. I was offered another interview in two months’ time.



“I walked out of that interview and three days later Ric gave me a call and said I was going to Azlan Shah and debuting for the Kookaburras. I never went back for the second interview and have been playing for the Kookaburras ever since.”







That was almost seven years ago, dating back to his international debut in May 2011. This week, Charter will line up again at the Azlan Shah Cup with the Kookaburras as he nears his 150th cap.



The seven years within the Kookaburras haven’t always been smooth, admitting every two years he re-evaluates his motivation. There’s been highs like the 2014 World Cup triumph and lows such as the disappointment of the 2016 Rio Olympics. On a personal level, though, he’s firmly entrenched in the set-up now ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.



“A home Commonwealth Games is as big as it can get without it being an Olympics,” Charter says.



“The opportunity to play that would be unbelievable. It’s something a lot of us have been pushing for, for a long time.”



Charter has been pushing the proverbial uphill longer than most with his journey a tale of endurance and while he’s not there yet, with both Tyler Lovell and Tristan Clemons, ensuring there’s strong competition for the two keepers spots for the Commonwealth Games, he’s close and his story has a strong message.



“If kids are not naturally talented when they’re 10, 11 or 12-years-old they feel they can’t do it,” Charter says.



“It’s not about how good you are when you’re 12. It’s about how you dedicate towards it. We write kids off too early.”



