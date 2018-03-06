By Kng Zheng Guan





Stop him at all costs: Gonzalo Peillat (right) is on a roll in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup tournament after scoring two hattricks in Argentina’s first two matches.



PETALING JAYA: Stop Gonzalo Peillat!



And to do that, national head coach Stephen Van Huizen has made it clear that Malaysia can’t afford to give away cheap penalty corners when they take on Argentina in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup men’s hockey tournament today.





The 25-year-old penalty corner specialist is on a roll in the tournament after scoring two hattricks in Argentina’s first two matches.



He hit three from penalty corners to help his team beat India 3-2 and was also decisive from the set-play as the Olympic champions came back from two goals down to beat Ireland 5-3 on Sunday.



In contrast, world No. 12 Malaysia were given a reality check after falling to a 3-1 defeat to world champions Australia on Sunday.



They started the tournament by beating Ireland 4-1.



Stephen said they would be ready for the Argentina challenge.



“I respect them, especially their penalty corner department but I also want my team to remain calm and don’t give away too many penalty because in Peillat, they have the ability to score,” said Stephen.



“Argentina have all their main players here. They have depth and showed it by coming back from two goals down against Ireland.



“We also need to work hard as a group. The Argentines are experienced and skilful.



“We need tight marking as a group, especially around the defensive zone.



Stephen believes there are positives despite the loss to Australia.



“We’re the lowest ranked team in the tournament, so every match we play is tough,” said Stephen.



“To lose 3-1 to Australia isnot too bad. My players showed good fighting spirit and worked hard on the field.



“There’s still room for improvement and we’ll try to play better.”



Malaysia, currently third in the six-team table with three points, are facing some injury worries of their own.



They are likely to miss the services of midfielder Nik Aiman Nik Rozemi who picked up an ankle injury against Ireland while forward Faiz Jali is struggling with a knee injury.



The Star of Malaysia