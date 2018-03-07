Ben Somerford







Hockey Australia is saddened to learn of the passing of Shirley Francis (Kay) on Monday 5 March 2018.





Shirley was a former Australian international player, representing the national team 15 times and scoring 11 goals between 1963 and 1967.



She was also a Western Australian representative from 1961 to 1967 and was inducted into the WA Hall of Champions.



Shirley debuted for her state as a 15-year-old during a golden period for WA. She was a dynamic centre forward with uncanny goalscoring ability, speed and incisive ball control.



She debuted for Australia in 1963 against Canada and scored a double on debut. She scored six goals in her first three international games as part of a tour of the United States.



Shirley, who moved to Adelaide later in life, also played for Surf (now YMCA) in WA, winning four grand finals (1962, 1964, 1965 and 1966) and competing in six.



On behalf of the entire hockey community, Hockey Australia offers our sincere condolences to the family of Shirley Francis (Kay).



Hockey Australia media release