By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Forward Muhd Akhimullah Anuar Esook is a lethal weapon for Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI)-Thunderbolt and will pose a threat to other teams in the Division One of the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL), which begins today.





Last year, he helped the Johor Sports School to win the overall title by netting 17 goals to become the top scorer in the Under-19 league.



The 18-year-old has the potential to be the next top striker in the country because of his dribbling skills and speed.



And the 2020 Project squad player proved in the senior Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) as he was not intimidated playing against foreign players.



He featured for Tenaga Nasional and did well to score five goals in the MHL.



Akhimullah from Kuala Terengganu said that he was pleased with his performance in the senior league but believe that he has to continue improving his game.



“My ambition is to be a national player and to achieve that I need to play consistently in every game in the junior league,” said Akhimullah.



“My mission is to help SSTMI win the double – league and overall title. I also want to score as many goals as possible in the league to win the top scorer award for the second consecutive time,” he said.



SSTMI will be the team to beat as they have retained – Mohd Aidil Mohd Shah, Muhd Arif Syafie Ishak, Syarman Mat Tee, Muhd Shahairul Rusyaidi Abdullah, Muhd Shahrin Izzuddin Shamsuri, Mohd Muhibuddin Moharam, Amirul Firdaus Shamsudin, Shello Silverius, Che Shahrul Azmi Che Saupi, Muhd Fitri Khairul Ariffin and Muhd Amirul Hamizan Azhar – who played for them last year.



Syarman and Shello are experienced players who played for Tenaga in the recent MHL.



Ten teams will feature in Division One and other teams in the fray are last year league champions Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS)-Thunderbolt, SSMS Resilient, SMK Datuk Bentara Luar-UniKL-PHJ, Pahang Hockey Academy (AHP)-SSP Thunderbolt, Anderson Thunderbolt, Old La Sallians Association of Klang (Olak), Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) Tigers, SSTMI and MSNSSN Young Lion Perlis.



SSTMI-Thunderbolt will open their campaign against SMK Datuk Bentara Luar-UniKL-PHJ today at the Batu Pahat Hockey Stadium.



SSTMI coach Wan Roslan Wan Abdul Rahman said they are happy to produce a calibre player like Akhimullah, who is an asset to his team.



“He has shown his maturity in the MHL and hopes that he will shine in the junior league,” said Wan Roslan.



“We will face a strong challenge from SMK Bentara Luar-UniKL as they held us to a 1-1 draw last year.



“Playing the first match is always tough but I have faith in my players that they will go all out to collect full points,” said the teacher, who guided SSTMI to win double – league and overall titles four times from 2012 to 2015.



The Star of Malaysia