Top four make a break from the rest in Spanish league

Published on Wednesday, 07 March 2018 10:00 | Hits: 49
©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics

Club Egara were the biggest scorers over the weekend in Spain as they ran up a 5-1 win at Atletic San Sebastian as the top four forged a gap between them and fifth placed Atletic Terrassa.



For Egara, first quarter goals Xavi Aguilar and Franc Dinares gave them a flying start before Josep Lluis Novell made it three in the second half. San Sebastian got one back but late goals from Pau Quemada from a corner and Marc Garcia-Chicote pushed Egara to a 5-1 win.

Real Club de Polo remain top thanks to a 3-2 win at CD Terrassa. Max Plennevaux and Alex Casasayas had Polo flying high at 2-0 but Oril Garreta had CD back in the game before half-time.

A Borja Llorens corner stretched the lead to 3-1 but Polo were never fully safe after Marc Miralles cut the gap with 25 minutes to go.

Club de Campo remain second thanks to their 3-1 win over RS Tenis, Ignacio Rodriguez, Leandro Tolini and Alvaro Iglesias scoring the goals.

Junior FC strengthened their hold on fourth spot with a 2-1 win over FC Barcelona while Atletic Terrassa now have five points to make up on the playoff places after they drew 2-2 at home with SPV Complutense.

The Spanish league takes a break for the Copa del Rey this weekend before round 12 takes place on the weekend of March 17 and 18.

Euro Hockey League media release

Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

