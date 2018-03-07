

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



Club Egara were the biggest scorers over the weekend in Spain as they ran up a 5-1 win at Atletic San Sebastian as the top four forged a gap between them and fifth placed Atletic Terrassa.





For Egara, first quarter goals Xavi Aguilar and Franc Dinares gave them a flying start before Josep Lluis Novell made it three in the second half. San Sebastian got one back but late goals from Pau Quemada from a corner and Marc Garcia-Chicote pushed Egara to a 5-1 win.



Real Club de Polo remain top thanks to a 3-2 win at CD Terrassa. Max Plennevaux and Alex Casasayas had Polo flying high at 2-0 but Oril Garreta had CD back in the game before half-time.



A Borja Llorens corner stretched the lead to 3-1 but Polo were never fully safe after Marc Miralles cut the gap with 25 minutes to go.



Club de Campo remain second thanks to their 3-1 win over RS Tenis, Ignacio Rodriguez, Leandro Tolini and Alvaro Iglesias scoring the goals.



Junior FC strengthened their hold on fourth spot with a 2-1 win over FC Barcelona while Atletic Terrassa now have five points to make up on the playoff places after they drew 2-2 at home with SPV Complutense.



The Spanish league takes a break for the Copa del Rey this weekend before round 12 takes place on the weekend of March 17 and 18.



Euro Hockey League media release