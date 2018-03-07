s2h team







Aggressive Australia taught India a few lessons in the art of scoring when handed over a strong 2-4 defeat despite struggling to contain the rival's forwards in the entire first half. However, the opportunistic team built on a stroke goal obtained by Mark Knowles to add three more goals in Quarter Three to keep India win-less after three matches in the 27th Azlan Shah Cup. Its third win for formidable Australia in as many as matches while India is yet to post a win in three matches.





India got a consolation goal, an unintended body deflection from Jeremy Edwards on a baseline minus pass from hardworking Ramandeep Singh. Sumit dived to connect but before that luck favoured India in the form of Edwards. The self goal came six minutes into last quarter (1-4). Next minute same Ramandeep got a minus from Sumit on the right and just whacked into the board (4-2) to the right of stranded Andrew Charter.



India made a brilliant start making known their attacking mode unlike the previous match against England where their defensive approach pleased none. Ramandeep Singh played a feeder role to perfection with his straight hit landing Sumit who was just facing goalie.Sumit could take shot but goalie Andrew Charter blocked a tap in from rebound just missed the other post.



This attack came moments after Krishan Pathak dived to his right to stop a Craig's easy near the goal push. It was



Two minutes before half time, Australia got a penalty stroke which captain Mark Knowles effortlessly converted, placing the ball to the right of goalie Pathak, who dived correctly but got beaten by the pace.



On resumption, Indians looked jaded and overcrowded in their defence. Australia made use of the situation and enlarged the lead. They also got two penalty corners within first 8 minutes but could not convert due to sloppy flicks, leaving substitute goalie Suraj Karkare need to anything spectacular.



Shortly later, Araon Zwaleski added one more after a brilliant effort from right flank.



Amit Rohidas, hero of India's first match, got a yellow while tripping a speeding midfielder in midfield, leaving India with a man less.



In this spell, Australia added three goals including the above.



Absence of a man less perhaps affected the mindset of Indians, who crumbled. Blaise Govers latched on to a rebound coming off Suraj in the third penalty corner exercise.



India's two goals in a minute electrified the crowd, and when they got a penalty corner off a clever play from Nilakanta Sharma, it appeared India will further narrow down the gap. But the pushed ball not stopped properly on the top edge and thus the opportunity went up in smoke.



Stick2Hockey.com