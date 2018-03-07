By Jugjet Singh



MALAYSIA beat world No 2 Argentina 2-1 in a heart-stopping Azlan Shah Cup match in Ipoh Tuesday.





And now, coach Stephen van Huizen's men must beat India Wednesday to have a chance of finishing among the top-four.



By half-time, Malaysia led World No 2 Argentina with goals from Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin (20th) and Najmi Jazlan (28th).



Lady luck was also on Malaysia's side, as just before the half-time hooter, Argentina were awarded a penalty stroke but Juan Gilardi's attempt was stopped by goalkeeper Hairi Rahman.



Tengku's classic goal came after he squeezes the ball past Argentina keeper Juan Vivaldi in a goalmouth melee, while Najmi deflects a cross from Faizal Shaari from close range.



However, just after the restart, Argentina pulled one back when Diego Paz is left unchecked inside the Malaysian circle and he deflects a pass from well outside the circle from Pedro Ibarra in the 32th minute.



With seven minutes to go, Faizal Shaari is handed the yellow card, but Malaysi still went on to hold onto the slim lead for a fantastic victory.



In an earlier match, World No 1 Australia beat India 4-2 to maintain a strong grip on the standings.



India defended well in the early stages, but there was no denying Australia glory in the third and fourth quarter of the match.



Five-time Azlan Shah Cup champion India are in trouble now, as they have lost two matches and drew one so far.



Australia took the lead off a Mark Knowles penalty stroke in the 28th minute while the other goals were scord by Aran Zalewski (35th), Daniel Beale (41st) and Blake Govers (43rd).



India came back strongly in the last quarter with two goals, the first came from an own goal by Jeremy Edwards (52nd) and the second off Ramandeep Singh (53rd).



In another match, England sent Ireland crashing to their third defeat with a clinical 4-1 victory with goals from Barry Middleton (15th, 59th) and Sam Ward (37th, 51st).



The Irish goal was scored by Julian Dale (39th).



RESULTS: England 4 Ireland 1, India 2 Australia 4, Malaysia 2 Argentina 1.



WEDNESDAY: Australia v Ireland (4pm), Argentina v England (6pm), Malaysia v India (8.30pm).



THURSDAY: REST DAY.



STANDINGS

P W D L F A Pts

AUSTRALIA 3 3 0 0 11 4 9

ARGENTINA 3 2 0 1 9 7 6

MALAYSIA 3 2 0 1 7 5 6

ENGLAND 3 1 1 1 6 6 4

INDIA 3 0 1 2 5 8 1

IRELAND 3 0 0 3 5 13 0



Jugjet's World of Field Hockey