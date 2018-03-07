27th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup (M) - Day 3
Ipoh (MAS)
Results
MAS - ARG 2 - 1
IND - AUS 2 - 4
ENG - IRL 4 - 1
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Australia
|3
|3
|0
|0
|11
|4
|7
|9
|2
|Argentina
|3
|2
|0
|1
|9
|7
|2
|6
|3
|Malaysia
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|5
|2
|6
|4
|England
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|6
|0
|4
|5
|India
|3
|0
|1
|2
|5
|8
|-3
|1
|6
|Ireland
|3
|0
|0
|3
|5
|13
|-8
|0
Upcoming 7 March 2018 (GMT+5)
16:05 AUS - IRL
18:05 ARG - ENG
20:35 IND - MAS
FIH Match Centre