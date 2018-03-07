Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Mazon

UK touring girls require urgent help

Published on Wednesday, 07 March 2018 10:00 | Hits: 43
View Comments 
We are a tour company from the UK and looking for a game of field hockey for a school group.

The group are aged between 13-17 and are looking to play a game on 3rd April.

They are staying in Orlando, Florida and have already reserved a field in Davenport, Florida but as of yet no team to play because of a local tournament taking place.

Would you have any contacts in youth field hockey who could play them on that day near to Orlando?

we could also provide free transport to and from the game should it be needed.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.">">Thanks for your help.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.">">Adele

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.