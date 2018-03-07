We are a tour company from the UK and looking for a game of field hockey for a school group.



The group are aged between 13-17 and are looking to play a game on 3rd April.



They are staying in Orlando, Florida and have already reserved a field in Davenport, Florida but as of yet no team to play because of a local tournament taking place.



Would you have any contacts in youth field hockey who could play them on that day near to Orlando?



we could also provide free transport to and from the game should it be needed.



Thanks for your help.



Adele