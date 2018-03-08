KUALA LUMPUR: Forward Mohd Akhimullah Anuar Esook scored a brace to steer Tunku Ismail Mahkota Sports School (SSTMI) to a convincing 4-0 win over SMK Datuk Bentara Luar-UniKL-PHJ in the opening Division One match of the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL).





The 18-year-old Akhimullah gave the defending overall champions the lead in the 17th minute off a penalty corner at the Batu Pahat Hockey Stadium yesterday.



Muhd Arif Syafie Ishak doubled the score in the 28th minute and three minutes later Akhimullah was on target again by scoring a field goal.



Izzuan Ismail completed the rout with a field attempt in the 54th minute.



Akhimullah was delighted with his efforts to score two goals in the opening match.



“They gave us a good fight from the start but we did well to make good use of our chances to collect full points in an away match.



“The win was a good morale boost for us in the league,” said Akhimullah.



Defending league champions Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS) went on a goal spree as they hammered former champions Old La Sallians Association of Klang (Olak) 10-0 at the Kuala Lumpur Hockey Stadium.



The Star of Malaysia