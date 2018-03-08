By Jugjet Singh



BUKIT Jalil Sports School (BJSS) Thunderbolts hammered Old La Sallians Association of Klang (Olak) 10-0 in Division One of the Junior Hockey League (JHL) Wednesday.





And defending Overall champions Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) Thunderbolts beat Datuk Bentara-UniKL 4-0 to assert their superiority, while SSTMI juniiors held last years League champions Petaling Jaya City Council to a 1-1 draw.



BJSS scored seven field and three penalty corner goals past goalkeeper Amir Muhaimin Ahmad.



Adam Daniel led the goalspree with four (14th, 17th, 26th, 30th), while the others were scored by Ameer Aiman (7th), Halif Fadzly (18th, 44th), Zul Rasyad Izzat (41st), Idris Samad (42nd) and Kemerol Harith (58th).



BJSS coach Lokman Yahaya was elated with the result, and hopes it is just the tonic his boys need to impress this season.



"We scored early goals and that might have rattled Olak. We went in looking for a win, but did not expect the opponent to cave in so easily.



"I am really pleased as we scored seven field and three penalty corner goals and hope that this momentum is carried forward in our remaining matches," said Lokman.



BJSS will take a well deserved break as some of their players will be involved with the National Under 16 tournament on March 17-25. They will play their second match on March 28 against Sabah Sports School Resilient.



RESULTS: PJCC Tigers 1 SSTMI 1, Datuk Bentara-UniKL 0 SSTMI Thunderbolts 4, BJSS Thunderbolts 10 Olak 0.



FRIDAY: Pahang SS Thunderbolts v PJCC Tigers (Kuantan, 5pm), SSTMI v SSTMI Thunderbolts (SSTMI, 5pm).



