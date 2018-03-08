



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following a pair of training camps in Moorpark Calif., the U.S. U-16 and U-19 Men’s National Team are set to depart later this week for Santiago, Chile to compete against the country’s junior teams from Sunday, March 11 to Friday, March 16. The test series consists of five matches for each junior squad.





The test series is the first for these Junior U.S. Men's National Team athletes since the U-19 squad faced off against Canada in a four-game test series in Moorpark this past November, where USA posted two wins, one tie and a loss. One month prior was the Sultan of Johor Cup in Johor Bahru, Malaysia in October, where the U-21 USMNT battled against some of the most competitive young international talent in the world.



This series is also the first of two in 2018 between the two nations. This August, Chile will travel to the United States to compete in a test series in Greenwich, Conn.



U.S. U-16 & U-19 Men's National Teams vs. Chile Match Schedule:



Sunday, March 11 U-16 2:00 p.m. ET U-19 4:00 p.m. ET



Monday, March 12 U-16 5:30 p.m. ET U-19 7:00 p.m. ET



Wednesday, March 14 U-16 8:30 a.m. ET U-19 10:00 a.m. ET



Thursday, March 15 U-16 8:00 a.m. ET U-19 9:30 a.m. ET



Friday, March 16 U-16 4:00 p.m. ET U-19 5:30 p.m. ET



*Schedule subject to change

Follow along at usafieldhockey.com and on Twitter at @USAFieldHockey for updates on each game.



U.S. U-16 Men’s National Team Chile Test Series Roster:

Gerald Cutone (Reading, Mass.), Corey Dykema (Newport News, Va.), Brett Eisner (Lafayette, Calif.), Mehtab Grewal(Somis, Calif.), Jack Hawley (Ventura, Calif.), Gurcharan Johal (Phoenix, Ariz.), Wyatt Katz (Santa Rose Valley, Calif.), Tyler Kim (Fredericksburg, Va.), Namit Mangat (Glendale, Ariz.), Rafael Martell (Miami, Fla.), Jasper Pouw (Santa Rose Valley, Calif.), Russell Smith (Camarillo, Calif.), Cameron Spach (Thousand Oaks, Calif.), Matthew Wong (Alamo, Calif.), Sam Zuzick (Moorpark, Calif.)



U.S. U-19 Men’s National Team Chile Test Series Roster:

Payton Breslow (Moorpark, Calif.), Alex Curtis (London, United Kingdom), Christian DeAngelis (Doylestown, Pa.), Jack Gallucci (Trubell, Conn.), Phile Govaert (Rye, N.Y.), Liam Hawley (Ventura, Calif.), Vincent Heller (Stuttgart, Germany), Colin Hennessy (Marlborough, Mass.), Wander Hommes (Westlake Village, Calif.), Graeme Jackson (Moorpark, Calif.), David Kristof (Darien, Conn.), Finlay Quaile (Taunton, United Kingdom), Alberto Montilla (Allen, Texas), Jatin Sharma (San Fransisco, Calif.), Dean Schiller (Alexandra, Va.), Amrinderpal Singh (Corona, Calif.), Ryan Torigian (Simi Valley, Calif.),MaxwellWalshaw (Thousand Oaks, Calif.), Spencer Walshaw (Thousand Oaks, Calif.)



USFHA media release