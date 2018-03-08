

England began the tournament with a 4-1 defeat by Australia before beating Ireland by the same scoreline



England shared a 1-1 draw with world number two Argentina at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup to remain in the hunt for a place in the final in Malaysia.





David Condon equalised for England in the 56th minute to cancel out Juan Gilardi's penalty stroke 15 minutes earlier for Argentina.



England sit fourth after earlier losing to Australia, drawing with India and beating Ireland.



Bobby Crutchley's side play Malaysia in their final game on Friday (12:30 GMT).



"It was a great performance and we are really pleased again with lots of improvements made," Crutchley said.



"We were denied the win by a mixture of good goalkeeping, bad luck and poor finishing. We do need to improve our ability to turn circle entries into goal-scoring opportunities. This area we will look to improve in Friday's game against Malaysia."



Australia have already booked their place in the final with a match to spare after winning all four of their games so far. Argentina are second on seven points, with Malaysia a point behind them and England on five points.



