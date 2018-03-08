Dishing out its best show, India mauled host Malaysia 5-1 to earn an outside chance of qualifying for the final of the Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament, here on Wednesday.





India scored through Shilanand Lakra (10th minute), Gurjant Singh (42nd, 57th), Sumit Kumar (48th) and Ramandeep Singh (51st) to register its first full three points in the tournament and keep itself afloat. Faizal Saari (33rd) was the lone goal scorer for the home team.



World champions Australia defeated Ireland 4-1 to seal its place in the final with four wins from as many matches, but barring Ireland, all four other teams are in with a chance to qualify for the summit clash.



Australia is leading the table with 12 points ahead of second-placed Argentina (7), Malaysia (6), England (5) and India (4).



For India to qualify for the final, it will have to beat Ireland by a big margin on Friday and hope Australia beats Argentina and the final round robin match between Malaysia and England ends in a draw.



The results: India 5 (Shilanand Lakra 10, Gurjant Singh 42 & 57, Sumit Kumar 48, Ramandeep Singh 51) bt Malaysia 1 (Saari 33)



Australia 4 bt Ireland 1; England 1 drew with Argentina 1.



