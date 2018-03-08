

Sardar Singh , Twitter @TheHockeyIndia



India finally secured a win in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2018 as they beat hosts Malaysia 5-1 in their fourth match of the tournament on Wednesday.





Shilanand Lakra opened the scoring for India in the 10th minute before Malaysia’s Faizal Saari equalised in the 33rd minute.



Gurjant Singh then scored twice and was supported by Sumit Kumar and Ramandeep Singh.



India will now face Ireland in their final match of the round robin stage. India can still make it to the final if other results go their way. They are even in contention for the bronze medal match.



India are fifth in the standings with four points in as many games, while it was second defeat for the hosts and they remained at the third spot with six points.



For India to qualify for the summit clash, they will have to beat Ireland by a big margin and hope Australia beat Argentina and the match between Malaysia and England ends in a draw.



India, who have rested many senior players, had lost their opener to Argentina 2-3 before drawing 1-1 with England. They then lost 4-0 to Australia.



Daily News & Analysis