Young Indian team in Ipoh retrieved a great deal of prestige with a heartwarming 5-1 victory over Malaysia to post its first win in style in the Azlan Shah Cup. As it was coming after the hosts upset the applecart of Argentina yesterday, and played against full house, the victory might lay strong way forward for hitherto struggling India





Two goals from Junior World Cup goldie Gurjant Singh, one a piece from Shilanand, Ramandeep Singh and Sumit Kumar filled the scoreboard for India.



India's new find Shilanand Lakra gently scooped above the head of Malasian goalie Rahman Hairi to give India the lead in the 10th minute. Hardworking Gurjant Singh ran fast down the right wing and slapped a reverse into the circle for Shilanand to do the rest. The momentum and the fashion with which India struck goals today will hearten any connoisseur of hockey.



The goal survived till the half time.



Malaysia waged grim battle to score, but it was the combination of goalie Suraj Karkera and Surender Kumar who came out with best to deny any dent in their citadel.



Twice Faizal Saari hit wide, once Tenkgu Tajuddin could not get past Suraj Karkera in one to one situation.



Malaysia made use of its first penalty corner to level India early in the third quarter. Rahie Razim Razie's drag into the other corner of the net met its destination above the head Indian charger (1-1). India got a lucky penalty corner, only second, midway through third quarter, as a Malaysian defender lunched forward to tackle but with non-playing side of the stick. Varun Kumar took the flick, but goalie anticipated well and cleared. But the ball was still in the circle, was negotiated by an Indian forward. Goalie stopped again but only give rebound of which Ramandeep Singh took a high hit, leaving Gurjant Singh to intercept its flight and sent the ball home.



Ramandeep Singh did a Gurjant of 10th minute, and saw his reverse from deep right flank going home as young Sumit Kumar, lurking in front of goalie, would timely deflect it into the cage (3-1). This is turning point of the match, which stole the match from Malaysian clutches. 13 minutes left for the hooter for Malaysia to do the damage control. Sumit again had a chance to enter his name in the scorer's lit when he got a short rebound off India's third penalty corner, but could hit only the pads of goalie.



A minute later, Sumit sent a strong crash ball into D of which Ramandeep Singh, who missed a sitter in the second quarter, deflected to throw his open (4-1). This took the match away from tired Malaysians who beat Argentina yesterday.



Stick2Hockey.com