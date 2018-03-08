By Aftar Singh





Eyes on the ball: Malaysia’s Norshafiq Sumantri (left) vying for the ball with two Indian players during the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match yesterday. — RONNIE CH IN/The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: It was a pathetic performance by the Malaysian team against a mixed team of juniors and senior Indian team in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh.





The fans came in droves to support the national team after they stunned Olympic champions Argentina 2-1 on Tuesday.



But Malaysian defence led by skipper Muhd Razie Abdul Rahim was a total washout as they collapsed in the last 18 minutes and got hammered 5-1.



With the defeat, Malaysia have six points from four matches and they will wrap the round robin match against England tomorrow.



As for India it was their first win in four matches.



Malaysia had played India 26 times in the tournament and won only six times, lost 16 times and drew three times since it’s inception in 1983.



India, which rested 10 of the senior players, started off well by taking the lead in the 10th minute.



Gurjant Singh reverse stick attempt from the left hit bounced of the pads of goalkeeper Muhd Hafizuddin Othman before Shilanand Lakra easily flick the ball into goal off a acute angle.



Malaysia equalised in the 33rd minute off a penalty corner. Forward Faizal Saari drag flick sailed past keeper Suraj Karkera.



The Star of Malaysia