Ben Somerford



Hockey Australia congratulates umpire Ben Hocking after he was promoted to be an FIH International Umpire for Outdoor Hockey.



Hocking, who hails from Waverley Hockey Club in Melbourne, has emerged as a talent umpire and officiated the Men’s Under-21 National Championships Final in 2017.



The FIH Officials Committee has accepted a recommendation for Hocking to be promoted to an FIH International Umpire.



Hockey Australia media release