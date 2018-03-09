KUALA LUMPUR: Pahang Hockey Academy (AHP)-SSP-Thunderbolt are rebuilding their Division One team in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) this year following the loss of eight key players.





The East Coast team players were snapped up by the other Thunderbolt teams – four each to Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) and Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS).



The Pahang Academy team made their debut in the Under-19 league in 2015 and qualified for the overall Cup final last year before going down to SSTMI-Thunderbolt 4-3 in a penalty shootout after both teams were tied 2-2 in the regulation time.



Pahang coach Mohd Sufian Mohamad said losing eight players would affect their performance this season.



“But we are not concerned about it as we have retained seven players from last year’s squad. We also prepared early for the league since last year.



“We will be more than happy if we can finish in the top three in the league as well for the overall Cup,” said the former international.



Pahang team will open their campaign against Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) Tigers at Wisma Belia Hockey Stadium in Kuantan today.



Sufian said that they want to avenge their 3-2 defeat to MBPJ team last year.



“We have home ground advantage and also believe we can get the better of them as they only managed a 1-1 draw against SSTMI Juniors in their first match on Wednesday.



“We want good result to boost our morale for our other matches,” said Sufian.



Defending overall champions SSTMI-Thunderbolt will face their juniors SSTMI Juniors and they are expected to register their second win at SSTMI pitch in Bandar Penawar, Johor, today.



SSTMI-Thunderbolt outplayed SMK Datuk Bentara Luar-UniKL-PHJ 4-0 in their opening match on Wednesday.



